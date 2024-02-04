Orderly Elections in El Salvador Highlighted

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), at least 6,214,399 people are eligible to vote in these elections.

It is reported calm and order prevailing this Sunday's election day in El Salvador, where the Salvadoran people will elect the president, vice-president, as well as 60 deputies of the Legislative Assembly.

According to Betania Améndola, observer of the Honduran team deployed to follow the elections, the day has developed calmly "people are also enthusiastic about coming to choose their vote, and everything is in order, there has also been a general order."

Salvadorans go to the polls to participate in the presidential elections, in which they will have the option to continue with the current administration or elect a new president.

"It's easy to vote electronically, but it's nicer to come and witness the people. It's like a party, and being part of it is important," said Milton Navarro, who came from the U.S. for the occasion. This 65-year-old Salvadoran highlighted Bukele's administration; "he has improved the situation, especially security, that is super important."

The president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of #ElSalvador, Dora Martinez de Barahona, inaugurated this Sunday the day of presidential and legislative #elections in the Central American country pic.twitter.com/DuFKvDOVYk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 4, 2024

Alexander Rodriguez, 39, remembers how difficult it was to go to the polls years ago. "Here before, one would even think about getting up early for elections, but not now, the situation has changed a lot. You can say that security is the main thing that the current president has addressed, and that's very good," he said.

Nayib Bukele of Nuevas Ideas has governed the Central American nation since 2019 and is seeking reelection this time for the period that will begin on June 1, 2024, and will run until 2029.

Also running as candidates are former deputy Manuel Flores, of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN); businessman Joel Sánchez, of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena); and obstetrician José Renderos, of Fuerza Solidaria. In addition to the lawyer Luis Parada, from Nuestro Tiempo; and the architect Marina Murillo, from Fraternidad Patriota Salvadoreña (FPS).

One of the candidates must obtain at least 50% of the votes plus one, otherwise, a ballot will be held.