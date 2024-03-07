Egypt Joins International Operation to Airdrop Aid to Gaza

So far Israeli occupation forces have killed 30,800 Palestinians and wounded 72,298 others.

On Thursday, Egyptian military joined an international operation to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip which is currently facing ongoing Israeli siege and bombardment.

"Members of the Egyptian Air Force participate in the international coalition to airdrop aid into Gaza from Jordan," the Egyptian Army said, noting that Jordan, the U.S. France, the Netherlands, and Belgium also took part in the operation.

Adjacent to the besieged Palestinian enclave, Egypt has been a major aid supplier to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing during the ongoing Israeli attacks. The aid is donated by Egypt and other countries as well as local and international organizations.

Egyptian officials say Egypt has contributed to the delivery of over 80 percent of the total relief supplies sent to Gaza.

The UAE & Egypt carry out a FOURTH airdrop of humanitarian aid in Gaza as part of the ‘Birds of Goodness’ mission #AirDropAidForGaza pic.twitter.com/RL35GEEl6F — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Egypt's Al-Qahera News reported that a delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) has left Cairo and the negotiations regarding a potential truce between the movement and Israel will resume next week.

"Consultations are continuing among all parties to reach a conclusion before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan," Al-Qahera News quoted an unnamed official source as saying.

