Roman-era Residential City Discovered in S. Egypt

An Egyptian archeological mission on Tuesday discovered a complete residential city dating back to the Roman era near the Luxor Temple in eastern Luxor.

"The unearthed city is an extension to the old city of Thebes, an ancient Egyptian city located along the Nile about 800 kilometers south of the Mediterranean Sea," the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

The archeological team found several residential houses, two pigeon breeding boxes, several workshops for melting metals, potteries, water tanks, baking tools, and Roman bronze and copper coins at the site, according to the statement.