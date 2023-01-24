    • Live
Roman-era Residential City Discovered in S. Egypt

  The undated photo shows building ruins of a residential city discovered during an archeological excavation in Luxor, Egypt.

    The undated photo shows building ruins of a residential city discovered during an archeological excavation in Luxor, Egypt. | Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua

Published 24 January 2023 (1 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

An Egyptian archeological mission on Tuesday discovered a complete residential city dating back to the Roman era near the Luxor Temple in eastern Luxor.

"The unearthed city is an extension to the old city of Thebes, an ancient Egyptian city located along the Nile about 800 kilometers south of the Mediterranean Sea," the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

The archeological team found several residential houses, two pigeon breeding boxes, several workshops for melting metals, potteries, water tanks, baking tools, and Roman bronze and copper coins at the site, according to the statement.

The undated photo shows cultural relics discovered at the ruins of a residential city in Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua)

Egypt Cultural Relics Ancient Civilizations Archeology

by teleSUR/MS
