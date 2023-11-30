Egypt: 575 Injured Gazans Admitted to Hospitals for Treatment

After weeks of Israeli attacks on Gaza in retaliation for an October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the two sides reached a four-day humanitarian truce last week, extended for another two days as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Chairman Diaa Rashwan said that 575 injured Gazans had so far been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.

According to Rashwan, the injured Gazans were accompanied by about 320 people.

Meanwhile, 8,691 foreign and dual nationals, and 1,258 Egyptians have crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, Rashwan said, adding that 421 Palestinians stranded in Egypt entered Gaza during the same period.

He also said that 239 planes carrying humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip had landed in Egypt's Al-Arish Airport since Oct. 21. Rashwan added that 2,670 truckloads of humanitarian aid and fuel have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since then.

Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Chairman Diaa Rashwan said on Wednesday that so far 575 injured Gazans had been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October.

He reaffirmed Egypt's continued efforts to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in order to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict has surpassed 15,000, including more than 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to Palestinian authorities. According to Israel, the Hamas attack killed some 1,200 people, while more than 200 were taken hostage.

