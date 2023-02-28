Ecuador’s University Students Demand Lasso’s Resignation

Outside the Central University of Ecuador, students shouted: Out with Lasso, out! waving red flags and signs with the same phrase.

This Tuesday, students demonstrated in front of the Central University of Ecuador (UCE) to demand the resignation of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, amid an investigation into corruption cases in the country that link Lasso's government to corruption and drug trafficking.

Through its official Twitter account, the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) said that students demand "the resignation of Lasso or the activation of constitutional mechanisms for his removal."

Outside the UCE students shouted: Out with Lasso, out! waving red flags and posters with the same phrase. According to FEUE leader, Nery Padilla, the Lasso government does not guarantee the basic budget for public education by cutting funds for the training of professionals.

Bringing up the illicit acts of which the current President is linked, Padilla said that the Lasso administration owes 10 million dollars to the Central University and more than 5 million dollars to the University of Guayaquil.

Este martes 28 de Febrero empezamos con las acciones en las calles. #Plantón a los exteriores de la UCE, En exigencia de la renuncia de Lasso o la activación de los mecanismos Constitucionales para su destitución.#FueraLasso#Fueranarcogobierno pic.twitter.com/0g0ZMrvcGU — FEUE NACIONAL (@FEUEnac_Ecuador) February 28, 2023

Students gathered outside the Central University of #Ecuador demanded the resignation of Guillermo Lasso or, failing that, the activation of constitutional mechanisms for his impeachment.

A multi-party commission of the National Assembly will discuss tomorrow the approval of the final report of its investigation into corruption in public companies and government links with organized crime.

The legislators will propose to the plenary of the Assembly the opening of an impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso for "crimes against the security of the State."