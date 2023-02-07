Ecuador Strongly Rejected the Lasso Administration: Paola Pabon

The electoral results meant a forceful rejection of the merciless political persecution that social fighters and left-wing activists have experienced over the last 7 years.

During an interview broadcast by teleSUR on Monday, Paola Pabon, the re-elected prefect of Pichincha, analyzed the results of the subnational elections held in Ecuador on Sunday.

Referring to President Guillermo Lasso's eight-question referendum, the Citizen Revolution militant emphasized that the victory of the "NO" option implies a resounding rejection of the current administration.

"We are experiencing a very strong insecurity crisis. Before the presidency of Lasso, Ecuadorians did not experience in everyday life phenomena such as drug trafficking and organized crime, which have taken to the streets and are claiming more lives."

Pabon explained that the referendum tried to disguise Lasso's true political intentions by including questions on the issue of insecurity. In doing so, however, the current government "underestimated the intelligence of the Ecuadorian people."

Regarding the big defeat for #Ecuador 's right in Sunday's municipal elections (& President Lasso's referndum question) I highly recommend people read over the points @DDavidVillamar made when I interviewed him in July of last year. Still VERY relevanthttps://t.co/rFTjD00oDj — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) February 7, 2023

"The results of the elections mark the beginning of the recovery of the homeland. The electoral campaign was very hard and implied a lot of suffering for our people," she said, noting that Ecuadorians voted remembering that they had a noticeable improvement in their quality of life during the administrations of President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

"The problems facing Ecuador are urgent and we need to face them jointly and responsibly. That is what an anguished citizenry, overwhelmed by unemployment, insecurity, fear, and frustration, is asking of us."

Referring to the victory achieved by the left in the main provinces and cities, Pabon asserted that "the triumph of the Citizen Revolution continues with that Latin American current in which the people ask that the progressives assume the government to resolve the crisis."

"In the face of anguish and need, left-wing positions and approaches continue to be the best option," she pointed out.

Huge victory for progressives in Ecuador's mayor + governor elections!



Rafael Correa's Citizens' Revolution party has won the biggest cities + regions and looks likely to have defeated millionaire President Lasso's referendum.



All this despite 6 years of political persecution pic.twitter.com/Pa72zg64tM — Louise Hutchins (@Lu_Hutchins) February 6, 2023

Pabon stressed that the electoral results imply a resounding defeat for the right-wing parties in the cities of Quito and Guayaquil, where the country's political and economic power is concentrated.

"We have won like never before... We won the Mayor's Office of Quito... We also won the Mayor's Office of Guayaquil and the Guayas Prefecture. These territories were controlled by the right for the last 30 years. This is a very important victory."

In the midst of this, former President Correa "remains the political leader with the greatest acceptance among citizens."