Ecuador: Prosecutor Raids Presidential & Petroecuador Offices

The raids are part of an investigation in the "Petroecuador Case," opened in August 2022.

Ecuador's Public Prosecutor's Office (FGE) announced on Friday the raid of the offices of the Legal Undersecretary of the Presidency and the Management and General Attorney's Office of the state-owned oil company PetroEcuador in Quito.

"Evidence is collected in connection with the investigation of an alleged corruption offense," the FGE said on its official Twitter account.

During the day, the homes of Petroecuador's general manager, Hugo Aguiar, the former manager of the company Ítalo Cedeño, the former deputy minister Marcos Miranda and the former advisor to Petroecuador's Refining Management, César Pazmiño, were raided.

The operation at these homes resulted in the seizure of "storage devices, laptops, cell phones and documentation."

#ACTUALIZACIÓN | #FiscalíaEc y @PoliciaEcuador allanan las oficinas de Gerencia y Procuraduría de @EPPETROECUADOR, y de la Subsecretaría Jurídica de la Presidencia, en #Quito. Se levantan indicios relacionados con la investigación por un presunto delito de corrupción. pic.twitter.com/jbYRtycLz1 — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) February 10, 2023

Prosecutor's Office and Ecuador Police raid the offices of Management, the Attorney General's Office of Petroecuador, and the Legal Undersecretary of the Presidency in Quito. Evidence related to the investigation of an alleged corruption crime is collected.

According to the FGE, the operation is part of the "Petroecuador Case" which opened in August 2022. It is not related to the "Encuentro Case" linked to an alleged corruption network in state-owned companies.

The "Encuentro Case" involves corruption in public companies, among them the National Electricity Corporation (CNEL), the Ecuadorian Electricity Corporation (Celec) and also Petroecuador.

The digital portal La Posta made the alleged corruption scheme public in early January. It is presumed that a network of officials, led by Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, negotiated the sale of positions and contracts in public companies.

In mid-January, the FGE conducted raids in the cities of Quito, Guayaquil and Samborondón at the homes of individuals allegedly involved.