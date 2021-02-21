Ecuador's Comptroller to Audit Electoral Computer System

Presidential candidates who will take part in the Apr. 4 run-off described the action as an attack on democracy.

On Sunday, Ecuador's presidential candidates Andres Arauz and Guillermo Lasso rejected the inspection on the National Electoral Council (CNE) computer system announced by Comptroller General Pablo Celi.

"Taking copies of the count and recount files is something normal, but taking the computer equipment and impeding the ballot is an attack on democracy," assured the candidate for the Movement for Hope (UNES) Andres Arauz.

Both Arauz and Lasso also denounced President Lenin Moreno's government for removing the CNE building police custody.

Besides expressing her concern for these actions, CNE President Diana Atamaint assured them they would not allow any interference in the electoral process. Meanwhile, the Network of Electoral Observers criticized the attempt to affect the CNE electoral calendar with technological excuses.

After 4 years of supporting Guillermo Lasso's party and their political agenda, Yaku Pérez has blasted the banker saying the indigenous movement will "never support his corruption."

He also fueled claims that the CNE (headed by a member of his own party) is committing fraud. pic.twitter.com/SIfBLUnZhp — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) February 17, 2021

On Saturday the CNE stopped its activities after receiving the audit request from Comptroller General Pablo Celi, who assured the process should be completed in less than 20 days and should not affect the Apr. 11 ballot.

"We have requested this special review to guarantee the transparency, legal security, and legitimacy of the electoral process," said Celi, who also stated the review intended to fulfill the recommendations issued in an audit report from Aug. 20, 2020.

On Feb. 11, Pachakutik Party Presidential Candidate Yaku Perez requested an audit at the CNE due to alleged electoral fraud promoted by Lasso to win the second seat to the Apr. 11 run-off.