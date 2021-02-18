Arauz "Happy With Visit To US," Met With Ecuadorean Residents

Arauz, accompanied by Correa's former chancellor Guillaume Long, met with authorities of the International Monetary Fund, international corporations, media outlets, and Ecuadorean residents. He pledges to restore the scholarship programs for Ecuadorean students as well as creating more efficient consular offices.

Ecuador's Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz said on Thursday that his recent tour to the United States has been positive as he was able to exchange with Ecuadorean residents on the future of the country.

"Happy with our visit to the United States. We talked with our brothers and sisters, with media and businessmen, about the progressive unity project, which will recover the future," Arauz said via Twitter.

Feliz de nuestra visita a los Estados Unidos. Hablamos con nuestros hermanos y hermanas, con medios y empresarios, sobre el proyecto de unidad progresista, que va a recuperar el futuro.



El 11 de abril renace la esperanza en el Ecuador.#AndrésEnEEUU pic.twitter.com/0aD4fVGv97 — Andrés Arauz (@ecuarauz) February 18, 2021

"Happy with our visit to the United States. We talked with our brothers and sisters, with media and businessmen, about the progressive unity project, which will recover the future."

Arauz, accompanied by Correa's former chancellor Guillaume Long, met with the International Monetary Fund, international corporations, media outlets, and Ecuadorian residents. He pledges to restore the scholarship programs for Ecuadorian students as well as creating more efficient consular offices.

After the February 16 to 17 tour, the UNES candidate awaits for the second round of the elections on April 11. Most polls estimate that he will become president, while the National Electoral Council still has to confirm a runner-up between the banker Guillermo Lasso and Indigenous leader Yaku Pérez.