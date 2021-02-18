Arauz "Happy With Visit To US," Met With Ecuadorean Residents

Ecuador's Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz said on Thursday that his recent tour to the United States has been positive as he was able to exchange with Ecuadorean residents on the future of the country.
RELATED:
Ecuador's Presidential Candidate Arauz Meets IMF in Washington
"Happy with our visit to the United States. We talked with our brothers and sisters, with media and businessmen, about the progressive unity project, which will recover the future," Arauz said via Twitter.
"Happy with our visit to the United States. We talked with our brothers and sisters, with media and businessmen, about the progressive unity project, which will recover the future."
Arauz, accompanied by Correa's former chancellor Guillaume Long, met with the International Monetary Fund, international corporations, media outlets, and Ecuadorian residents. He pledges to restore the scholarship programs for Ecuadorian students as well as creating more efficient consular offices.
After the February 16 to 17 tour, the UNES candidate awaits for the second round of the elections on April 11. Most polls estimate that he will become president, while the National Electoral Council still has to confirm a runner-up between the banker Guillermo Lasso and Indigenous leader Yaku Pérez.