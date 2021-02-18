Ecuador's Presidential Candidate Arauz Meets IMF in Washington

The young economist will not accept policy conditions that affect his country's growth prospects.

The Union for Hope Alliance (UNES) Presidential Candidate Andres Arauz on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives in the United States where he has been since Feb. 16.

The meeting was attended by IMF Western Hemisphere Department Director Alejandro Werner and his Deputy Director Krishnna Srinivasan. The participants discussed the terms of the IMF loan agreement signed in Feb. 2019.

"We cannot accept an agreement with conditions that affect Ecuadorian families. We cannot accept a Value Added Tax (VAT) increase. We cannot accept a brutal cut in public spending. Nor can we accept that dollars leave our economy," said the UNES candidate.

The IMF representatives declared their commitment to helping Ecuador overcome the crisis and ensure solid, lasting, and inclusive economic growth.

The Colombian narcostate is intervening in Ecuador's elections to ban leftist candidate Andrés Arauz from standing. They're exporting the repressive tactics normally used against their own population. pic.twitter.com/nlrkUknAAE — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) February 15, 2021

During his visit to the U.S., the Leftist economist met with Ecuadorian migrants to hear their proposals before the April 11 run-off.

Arauz intends to maintain "a friendly, profitable, and mutually respectful relationship" with Washington, which will not affect his integration agenda towards Latin America.

Keeping the dollarization of the Ecuadorian economy and good bilateral trade are elements of his economic strategy since the U.S. is Ecuador's main trading partner and emigration destination.