Ecuador Elections: Arauz and Lasso To Second Round, CNE Says

With 100 percent of the ballot records processed, the electoral body reported that the Union for Hope (UNES) Andres Arauz won with 32.72 percent of the votes while Lasso received 19.74 percent.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed on Friday that Creating Opportunities' (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso would face the first-round winner Andres Arauz on the second round of the presidential elections on April 11.

With 100 percent of the ballot records processed, the electoral body reported that the Union for Hope (UNES) Andres Arauz won with 32.72 percent of the votes while Lasso received 19.74 percent. This after the preliminary results were challenged by Pachacutik candidate Yaku Pérez, alleging fraud. Pérez ended third.

Con el 100% de las actas procesadas y computadas la segunda vuelta se daría entre @ecuarauz y @LassoGuillermo. La presidenta del @cnegobec ha indicado que faltan algunas actas con inconsistencia del exterior para finalizar el escrutinio y proclamar los resultados @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/8RygGDnkCy — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) February 19, 2021

"With 100% of the precincts processed and computed, the run-off election will be between @ecuarauz y @LassoGuillermo. The president of the

@cnegobec has indicated that there are still some inconsistent tally sheets from abroad to finalize the count and proclaim the results."

However, the CNE authorities said that some packages from abroad with assembly members' votes still have to be counted. Hence, the ultimate announcement will take place over the weekend.

According to the CNE, over 80,97 percent of the electoral roll participated in the elections. Despite extremely long lines, ballots missing, and widespread mismanagement of polling stations in Ecuador and abroad on election day last February 7.