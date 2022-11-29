Ecuadorians To Decide in Referendum on National Interest Issues

The initiative is intended to provide Ecuadorians with "more security, better representation and to allow for environmental protection."

Today, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, signed an executive decree to call a constitutional referendum focused on citizen security, institutionalism, and the environment.

The Executive Decree calling for the widespread consultation with a constitutional referendum is composed of eight questions with which the President wants to consult the citizens on issues of national interest.

Lasso said on his official Twitter account: "Today I signed the Executive Decree that calls for the citizen consultation of Ecuador. Ecuadorians can decide on eight questions that will bring more security, better representation and allow the care of the environment."

This Tuesday, the Constitutional Court declared the constitutionality of the questions the government asked on November 9. The Court received the questions from the President last September.

Hoy firmé el Decreto Ejecutivo que convoca a referéndum para la #ConsultaCiudadanaEC.



Los ecuatorianos podrán decidir sobre 8 preguntas que traerán más seguridad, mejor representación y permitirán el cuidado del medio ambiente.



¡Con esta consulta gana el Ecuador! pic.twitter.com/sYEYv8IunD — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 29, 2022

Today I signed the Executive Decree that calls for a referendum for Ecuador's Citizen Consultation. Ecuadorians will be able to decide on 8 questions that will bring more security, better representation and allow the care of the environment. With this consultation Ecuador wins!

According to Lasso, they contain ideas and major guidelines to chart the course that will take Ecuador forward. Stability, security and a solid justice system are sought for the country, said the Ecuadorian President.

Once the National Electoral Council has knowledge of the presidential decree, it must call the referendum within 15 days, which must be held within 60 days. The government expects the referendum to be held in February 2023, together with the sectional elections.

Citizens will be asked if they agree to allow the Armed Forces to provide complementary support to the National Police in their functions to fight organized crime and to allow the extradition of Ecuadorians who have committed transnational organized crime.

Also, it will be asked about reducing the number of members of the National Assembly (unicameral Congress) from the current 137 to about 100, the autonomy of the Attorney General's Office, and limiting the proliferation of political parties that do not have sufficient support in the signatures.

Another issue raised in the Executive Decree is to remove the power of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control in the designation of control authorities and to establish the payment of compensation to those who support the generation of environmental services.