Ecuadorians Reply 'NO' To President Lasso's Referendum

On Tuesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that most Ecuadoran citizens answered “NO” to the eight yes-or-no questions that made up the Feb. 5 referendum, which President Guillermo Lasso drove to modify some constitutional norms.

Until Tuesday at noon, when over 97 percent of the ballots were processed, the official results of each of the referendum questions were as follows:

First question: "Do you agree with allowing the extradition of Ecuadorians who have committed crimes related to transnational organized crime?”: votes against 51,4 %, votes in favor 48,5 %.

Second question: “Do you agree with guaranteeing the autonomy of the Attorney General's Office so that it selects, evaluates, promotes, trains, and sanctions its officials through a Fiscal Council?”: votes against 56,5%, votes in favor 43,4%.

Third question: “Do you agree with reducing the number of legislators and electing them according to the following criteria: 1 legislator per province and 1 additional provincial legislator per 250,000 inhabitants; 2 national legislators per one million inhabitants; and 1 legislator for every 500,000 citizens living abroad?”: votes against 52,8%, votes in favor 47,1%.

Fourth question: “Do you agree with requiring political movements to have a minimum number of members equivalent to 1.5 percent of the electoral register of their jurisdiction and requiring them to keep a register of their members audited periodically by the CNE”: votes against 54,2%, votes in favor 45,7%.

Fifth question: “Do you agree with taking away the power to designate authorities from the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and confer such power on the National Assembly?”: votes against 57,5%, votes in favor 42,4%.

#Ecuador ���� | The right-wing parties in Ecuador were soundly defeated in both the referendum and the local elections. Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador, praised the outcomes of the subnational elections won by his Citizens Revolution party. pic.twitter.com/zOVTqgzqD7 — The International Magazine (@TheIntlMagz) February 6, 2023

Sixth question: “Do you agree with modifying the CPCCS members appointing process so that they be elected through a public scrutiny conducted by the National Assembly?”: votes against 57,7%, votes in favor 42,2%. Seventh question: “Do you agree with incorporating a water protection subsystem into the National System of Protected Areas?”: votes against 55,2%, votes in favor 44,7%. Eighth question: “Do you agree with allowing citizens to benefit from public monetary compensations for their support to environmental services”: votes against 55,7%, votes in favor 44,2%. On Sunday, 13 million Ecuadorians went to the polls to elect 23 provincial prefects, 221 mayors, and 7 members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control, an institution which appoints the Attorney General and the Comptroller. They also participated in the abovementioned referendum, with which Lasso intended to consolidate his conservative political project. "Watch out! The vote in favor of the NO option is consolidated. However, there are many 'irregularities'," former presidential candidate Andres Arauz warned. In the question 1, for example, electoral authorities "have reviewed 96.35 percent of the ballots so far; however, there are 9,045 ballots showing irregularities whose results have not been made official. As a consequence, the tally is actually 77 percent. 'Irregularities' are processed on a discretionary basis.”