Ecuador: Social-Indigenous Groups Call for a “No” Vote Feb. 5

The call comes from Conaie, Fenocin, Feine among other indigenous and social organizations.

On Thursday, indigenous and social movements of Ecuador, including the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), confirmed their negative vote in the Popular Consultation of February 5.

"It is ratified: the eight questions established in President Lasso's consultation do not solve the most heartfelt problems," said CONAIE president Leonidas Iza.

Iza said the solution lies in the 218 agreements reached last October with the government after the demonstrations carried out by indigenous organizations and popular sectors over 18 days.

The National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (Fenocin), the Council of Indigenous Evangelical Peoples and Organizations of Ecuador (Feine) are among the organizations that have also ratified their negative vote.

Why vote NO in Lasso's Consultation? Question 1. Extradition. It is a question that manipulates people, EXTRADITING DOES NOT EQUATE TO EXPELING CRIME. Extradition does not help reduce crime. Say NO to Lasso's consultation.

The vice-president of Fenocin, Hatari Sarango, advocated a "No" vote, alleging that none of the questions proposed by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso "solves health, education, the economic situation, security."

The eight questions relate to environmental issues, institutional changes, such as reducing the number of legislators in the National Assembly and the extradition of drug offenders.

Over 13 million voters are summoned to the polls next Sunday to exercise the democratic exercise. This occurs while Lasso's administration had low acceptance rates and was investigated for an alleged corruption network linked to selling positions or contracts in public companies.