Ecuadorian Movements Demand Resignation of President Lasso

Ecuador is becoming a "Failed State" as a result of the neoliberal policies implemented during the last 7 years.

On Thursday, the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) and other social organizations asked the National Assembly to initiate procedures to remove President Guillermo Lasso from office.

Organizations belonging to the platform "Ecuador Says No," which was created to oppose the constitutional reform plebiscite backed by conservative political parties, met in the vicinity of the Parliament to protest against the government.

The Ecuadorian Oil Defense Front spokesperson Jorge Caceres said that Ecuador is becoming a "Failed State" as a result of the neoliberal policies implemented during the last 7 years.

“The Executive branch has not delivered health or education services. We want a change in socioeconomic policy, which will allow us to eradicate violence and solve other problems”.

Simultaneously, FEUE activists protested in front of the State Attorney General's Office to demand legal action against Lasso for alleged links to the Encuentro Case, which refers to a network of influence peddling in which senior officials and the Albanian mafia are involved.

The scandal over this case erupted after La Posta journalists revealed that Danilo Carrera appeared as "The Great Godfather" who made decisions on public contracts without being an official of the administration headed by his brother-in-law, Guillermo Lasso.

"The President has no moral capacity to run Ecuador," FEUE leader Nery Padilla commented, demanding that lawmakers initiate an impeachment trial to remove the right-wing banker from the Presidency of the Republic.