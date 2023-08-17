Ecuadorian Elections Begin With the Vote of Prisoners

Their votes will be counted once the national electoral process concludes on Sunday.

On Thursday, the voting for the extraordinary presidential and legislative elections in Ecuador kicked off with the participation of incarcerated individuals awaiting a final verdict.

This process is taking place across 39 prisons, where 4,756 citizens are eligible to exercise their right to vote at 62 polling stations.

Upon inaugurating the voting process, Diana Atamaint, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), expressed gratitude for the support of the Armed Forces and the Police in ensuring the security of the electoral materials. The votes received on this Thursday will be counted once the electoral process concludes on Sunday.

"This event underscores the unwavering commitment of the State to respecting and ensuring the political rights of individuals deprived of their liberty without a final verdict," stated Luis Ordóñez, the director of the National Service for Comprehensive Care of Prisoners (SNAI).

On Sunday, Ecuadorians will head to the polls to choose who will complete the presidential term for which the conservative Guillermo Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

In May, this right-wing politician dissolved the opposition-led Parliament, as it was poised to vote on his removal through an impeachment on alleged embezzlement charges.

Lasso invoked the so-called "Cross Death" and called for extraordinary elections, thus shortening his term. Consequently, his successor will govern only until May 24, 2025.

Eight candidates are vying to succeed Lasso. On Wednesday night, the CNE approved the presidential candidacy of Christian Zurita, replacing Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated last week by hitmen after leaving a political rally in Quito.