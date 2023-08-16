Ecuador’s CNE President Denounces Threats and Harassment

"I want to make a public denouncement. Unfortunately, in these last hours we have received threats..."

On Monday, a few days before the presidential elections are to be held in the country, the president of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), Diana Atamaint, denounced that she has received threats to her security and to the electoral authorities.

"I want to make a public denouncement. Unfortunately, in these last hours we have received threats, I have received threats from Mr. Captain Ortega, in social networks", she stressed.

Likewise, Diana Atamaint stated that she "holds Ortega responsible for these threats in which I am being continuously affected". "It is a harassment, a harassment", referred the official.

�� #Atención | "En estas últimas horas hemos recibido amenazas por parte del Señor Capitán Ortega, en redes sociales. Nos nos van a doblegar para que tomemos decisiones que están fuera de la ley", asegura @DianaAtamaint, presidenta del @cnegobec.

Furthermore, she also insisted that the electoral authorities "are not going to bend us with pressure in social networks so that we make decisions that are outside the law" and it is not the first time they occur.

On the other hand, the president of the Ecuadorian CNE requested this day to President Guillermo Lasso, "that in favor of citizen security and the election day of August, that the Armed Forces of the country be deployed and can guard the Electoral Precincts days prior to the Early Elections 2023."

La #ViolenciaPolitica en #Ecuador se agudizó con la llegada de @LassoGuillermo: Desde 2022, hubo 20 ataques a políticos Los últimos cuatro sucedieron en agosto 2023 durante la campaña de las Elecciones Presidenciales Anticipadas.

