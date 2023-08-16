Ecuador’s CNE President Denounces Threats and Harassment

On Monday, a few days before the presidential elections are to be held in the country, the president of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), Diana Atamaint, denounced that she has received threats to her security and to the electoral authorities.
"I want to make a public denouncement. Unfortunately, in these last hours we have received threats, I have received threats from Mr. Captain Ortega, in social networks", she stressed.
Likewise, Diana Atamaint stated that she "holds Ortega responsible for these threats in which I am being continuously affected". "It is a harassment, a harassment", referred the official.
"In these last hours we have received threats from Mr. Captain Ortega, on social networks. They are going to bend us to make decisions that are outlawed," says @DianaAtamaint, president of @cnegobec
Furthermore, she also insisted that the electoral authorities "are not going to bend us with pressure in social networks so that we make decisions that are outside the law" and it is not the first time they occur.
On the other hand, the president of the Ecuadorian CNE requested this day to President Guillermo Lasso, "that in favor of citizen security and the election day of August, that the Armed Forces of the country be deployed and can guard the Electoral Precincts days prior to the Early Elections 2023."
The #PoliticalViolence in #Ecuador worsened with the arrival of @LassoGuillermo: Since 2022, there have been 20 attacks on politicians. The last four occurred in August 2023 during the Early Presidential Election campaign. ✓ There are already four (4) politicians from the @RC5Oficial assassinated. Gerardo Delgado, Omar Menendez, Jairo Olaya and Pedro Briones.
On his part, journalist Orlando Pérez stated that political violence in Ecuador worsened with the arrival of Guillermo Lasso, in a context where since 2022, there have been 20 attacks on politicians. Meanwhile, the last four happened in August 2023 during the campaign for the Early Presidential Elections.