Ecuador: Zurita to Replace Assassinated Presidential Candidate

On Sunday, the Construye movement decided to appoint journalist Christian Zurita as its presidencial candidate, replacing Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated.

This came after Vice Presidential candidate Andrea Gonzalez-Nader was unable to assume the presidential candidacy due to current legal regulations.

"The candidate we have chosen in agreement with Construye is Christian Zurita, a fellow warrior in the struggle alongside Fernando Villavicencio," stated Gonzalez-Nader.

Earlier on Saturday, the Construye movement had chosen Gonzalez-Nader as its presidential candidate. However, such a decision was revoked due to concerns that the National Electoral Council (CNE) might not accept her candidacy since she had already been registered as a vice-presidential candidate.

"We could not allow, under any circumstances, Fernando's absence to fade away after his heinous and vile murder," Zurita expressed during a press conference where he and Gonzalez-Nader wore bulletproof vests and were protected by a heavy police presence.

"His ideas remain entirely intact... We will strive to replicate his capability and honor his name," declared the Ecuadorian journalist who had worked alongside Villavicencio for 15 years.

On Sunday night, the first and only presidential debate prior to the August 20 elections will take place. The Construye movement will not participate in the debate and will leave an empty seat in memory of Villavicencio.

This right-wing politician, who became famous for denouncing links between the police and drug trafficking, was killed by gunmen after a rally held in Quito on Wednesday.

Currently, opinion polls indicate that victory in the upcoming presidential elections is likely to be secured by Luisa Gonzalez, the candidate of the Citizen Revolution (RC), the progressive movement led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

