Ecuadoreans Denounce Impediment to Voting From Caracas

Ecuadorean migrants in Venezuela demand their right to take part in the February 7 presidential elections.

Leading up to the elections this upcoming February 7 in Ecuador, Ecuadorean migrants have denounced a delay in installing polling stations.

In Caracas, the Ecuadorean community delivered this Friday a letter of protest to the consular authorities of the Government of Lenín Moreno for what they consider impediments to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming presidential elections on February 7.

Protesters denounce that no progress has been made in guaranteeing the right to vote of the Ecuadorian migrant community in Venezuela, including training, information, and rental of the necessary premises to carry out the voting event.

There are about 10,000 registered voters in Venezuela who denounce delays in installing voting tables and lack of information for the elections.

✅Son unos 10 mil electores inscritos en Venezuela que denuncian retraso en proceso de instalación de las mesas de votación y falta de información para las elecciones del 7F en que el pueblo ecuatoriano elegirá nuevo presidente.

✔Entregan carta en consulado de Ecuador en Caracas pic.twitter.com/rrohVBTPzw — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) January 22, 2021

In this context, the campaign team of the candidate Andres Arauz, a minister of former president Rafael Correa, had denounced that the National Electoral Council of his country was trying to prevent the Ecuadorean electorate in Venezuela from voting, with excuses such as that there is no way to send the necessary resources to Venezuela.

In Venezuela, however, there is a third of the Ecuadorean electorate abroad in Latin America. According to Arauz' team, it is mostly pro-Correa, for which they consider that these are maneuvers to prevent this vote from going to the UNES (Union for Hope) candidate.

Ecuadoreans are called to elect a new president next February 7. The formula headed by Andres Arauz is in the lead in the initial polls among the rest of the candidates.

✅Comunidad ecuatoriana se reúne en Caracas para entregar carta a las autoridades consulares.

Denuncian que no han avanzado las tareas para garantizar el derecho al voto de la comunidad migrante en Venezuela, que incluye capacitaciones, información y arriendo del local@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/Ub5xia0LkO — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) January 22, 2021

