Ecuador: 799 Observers to Monitor the 2021 Elections

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) approved 799 people who will participate as national observers to the elections set to take place on Feb. 7.

CNE officials noted that 789 citizens, two foreigners residing in the country, and eight Ecuadorians residing abroad, were selected as observers, while 139 media were qualified as electoral promotion providers.

A plan was also approved for the "out-of-country voting modalities" which include postal, electronic, and telematic voting. It was specified that these modalities will be implemented in Ottawa (Canada), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Phoenix (U.S.).

Authorities will allocate US$16 million for the payment of media propaganda promoting the 17 political coalitions qualified for the 2021 electoral race.

The latest poll by @CELAGeopolitica ahead of February's elections shows left-wing candidate Andrés Arauz in the lead with 36.5% of voter's intention.

He is followed by Álvaro Noboa in 2nd place and Yaku Pérez in 3rd. Meanwhile, banker Guillermo Lasso stands a distant 4th.

Although CNE has not yet closed the final lists of candidates due to the pending decision on Social Justice's candidate Alvaro Noboa accreditation, two presidential debates are set to take place on January 9 and 10.

Over 13 million citizens in the country and abroad are entitled to vote. If the second round of elections is necessary, it will be held on April 11.

As established in the Constitution, the President-elect will take office on May 24, while the 137 elected lawmakers will do so previously on May 14.