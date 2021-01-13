Ex-President Correa's Words Are Banned From Campaign in Ecuador

Subnational authorities prohibited the diffusion of political spots with his image in Pichincha.

Pichincha province's electoral authorities on Tuesday ordered the "immediate suspension" of the Union for Hope (UNES) alliance's electoral publicity because it included ex-President Rafael Correa's speeches.

Indicating that Correa is disqualified from exercising his political rights, the suspension eliminates four authorizations for the broadcast of the UNES electoral campaign in Pichincha.

The Constitution and the Penal Code prohibit political activities by people sentenced to any prison term. In Sep. 2021, Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison for alleged acts of corruption.

According to the law, he cannot carry out activities of public interest nor form political parties nor participate in their decision-making process.

However, UNES candidate for the Andean parliament Virgilio Hernandez defended Correa's participation in the electoral campaign, pointing out that he did not lose his civil rights.

Having received several complaints, the National Electoral Council (CNE) President Diana Atamaint ordered a report to determine the legal limits for a citizen deprived of political rights to participate in electoral campaigns.

On January 16 and 17, the CNE will hold a mandatory presidential debate among the 16 candidates registered to contest February 7 election.