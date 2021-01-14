Ecuador: Arauz Rejects Ban on the Use of Rafael Correa's Image

Pichincha province's electoral authorities banned the image of former President Rafael Correa from political ads.

Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz Wednesday rejected electoral authorities' decision to ban the image of former President Rafael Correa in the Union for Hope Alliance (UNES) propaganda.

"We face another attempt of political persecution. The establishment seeks to hinder our arrival at the presidency. No laws are prohibiting the use of the image of a former president as part of an electoral campaign," he denounced.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) only prohibits advertising spots showing children and adolescents during political campaigns.

"Although we can no longer use Correa's image, he will continue to be the main promoter of our candidacy," Arauz said.

"Mass fraud is being prepared for election day."



Leading candidate @ecuarauz has issued a stark warning to the international community over a recent proposal by authorities, who want all electoral observers to present a negative PCR test to attend the Feb 7 election. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kth6JsyT6U — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) January 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the Electoral Delegation of Pichincha Province ordered the immediate suspension of the Arauz-Carlos Rabascall binomial's propaganda in which Correa appeared.

According to the electoral authorities, Correa "cannot take part in matters of public interest, nor form political parties and movements."

However, Arauz affirmed that "citizens are witnesses that this is a case of open censorship against our political movement. CNE decision is unconstitutional, illegal, and violates Ecuador's electoral promotion regulations."

Correa, who lives in Belgium since 2017, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the Bribes 2012-2016 case.