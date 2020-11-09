Ecuador: Voting Stations Start Preparing for General Elections

A total of 277,263 representatives will be elected to form the Boards of Reception of Votes ahead of 2021 General Elections.

Ecuador's electoral delegations are set to elect on Monday the members of the Boards of Reception of Votes (JRV) that will operate in the general elections to take place in February 2021.

A total of 277,263 representatives will be elected in 24 provincial electoral delegations spread out across the country to form the JRV. According to the National Electoral Council (CNE), 272,853 of the elected representatives will work at the national level and 4,410 will work in the foreign constituencies.

JRVs are electoral tables installed at voting stations and will be composed of five members selected from the Electoral Registry, with priority given to university students, public servants, private sector employees, and citizens in general.

Once the members of the JRVs have been defined, they will be notified in order to receive training, which will mostly be done virtually, due to current COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Under Moreno in #Ecuador Correaists have been jailed &

exiled -constantly vilified by private & public media. Not allowed to register new party. Party they joined in 2019 banned from 2021 elections. So they joined another & defeated last attempt to ban them from 2021 elections https://t.co/YAD63WA5w0 — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) October 19, 2020

According to the electoral plan, 39,915 JRVs will be installed for the general elections to take place on 7 February 2021.

Voters will define the next President and Vice President, the members of the National Assembly, and the Andean Parliamentarians.

A total of 17 couples are running the elections, of which 14 are already firm to date, after the acceptance of their candidacies by the CNE.