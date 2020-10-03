Ecuador: 'Union for Hope' Registers Its Binomial: Arauz-Rabascall

On September 30, the CNE rejected the first binomial proposed by the leftist political movement formed by Andres Arauz and former President Rafael Correa.

The progressive binomial Union for Hope formed by Andres Arauz and Carlos Rabascall announced that their participation in Ecuador's electoral process is now official after registering this Friday afternoon before the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The candidate for President Andres Arauz published the image of the event and pointed out that, "It is already official. One more step in the path to recover the Homeland, the dignity of the people and the rights of all."

The political act took place on the afternoon of October 2 at the CNE Secretary to make official Arauz-Rabascall participation in the national elections of 2021.

#Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) accepted a legal appeal that gives Andres Arauz @ecuarauz and Carlos Rabascall @rabascallcarlos 48 hours to register their candidacies for the presidency and vice-presidency, respectively. https://t.co/mGcvnsKlnx — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 1, 2020

The institution determined that Correa could not be admitted because he did not present his registration personally. The former president also could not register at the embassy of Ecuador in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, the country where he has been living since 2017. Last week, the CNE determined that the Union for Hope would have 48 hours to register the new binomial proposal. The chosen replacement for Correa was Carlos Rabascall, in agreement with the alliance formed by Democratic Center (CD) and Force Social Commitment (FCS)