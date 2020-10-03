Ecuador: 'Union for Hope' Registers Its Binomial: Arauz-Rabascall

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
On September 30, the CNE rejected the first binomial proposed by the leftist political movement formed by Andres Arauz and former President Rafael Correa.
The progressive binomial Union for Hope formed by Andres Arauz and Carlos Rabascall announced that their participation in Ecuador's electoral process is now official after registering this Friday afternoon before the National Electoral Council (CNE).
The candidate for President Andres Arauz published the image of the event and pointed out that, "It is already official. One more step in the path to recover the Homeland, the dignity of the people and the rights of all."
The political act took place on the afternoon of October 2 at the CNE Secretary to make official Arauz-Rabascall participation in the national elections of 2021.
