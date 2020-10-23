Ecuador: Police Crack Down On Peaceful Protest in Quito

Officers on motorcycles stormed into the crowd and dispersed hundreds of demonstrators.

Ecuador's National Police officials Thursday dispersed with tear gas a demonstration called by the Workers' United Front (FUT) to protests against the economic situation and President Lenin Moreno's mismanagement of the crisis.

Dozens of police officers on motorcycles stormed into the crowd and dispersed hundreds of demonstrators while a helicopter flew over the area.

Amid the disturbances, the mobilized people threw stones and other objects at the security forces. The violent incident, which took about 20 minutes, disturbed the march that had been peaceful until then.

Nearly 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets in rejection of hight levels of unemployment, and the new agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

��#ATENCIÓN | Movilización de las organizaciones sociales avanza por la Avenida Guayaquil, en el centro de #Quito. Los ciudadanos se movilizan de manera pacífica con consignas en contra de las políticas del Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/XTQF5aUPhl — Pichincha Comunicaciones (@pichinchauniver) October 22, 2020

"Social organizations are marching down Guayaquil Avenue, in Quito. The citizens are mobilizing peacefully with slogans against the government's policies."

"There is a lot of injustice in the country. We are coexisting with corruption and Moreno's lack of leadership. He is responsible for all the layoffs, and for making laws for the privileged," Carlos Perez, a citizen, denounced. With the slogans "There they are, those who defend corruption," "Let's go, people," and "Down with Moreno's dictatorship, down with the IMF," the people took the main avenues of the capital from 16h00 local time. The Police prepared 47,000 troops to confront dozens of protests that have been called by labor and social movements for the upcomming days.