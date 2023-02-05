80.74% Of Voters Cast Their Ballots in Ecuador’s Elections

The president of Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, announced that 80.74 percent of the electorate exercised their right to vote in Sunday's municipal/local elections and referendum.

"This electoral day has ended successfully, with a turnout of 80.74 percent," Atamaint said in a speech from the command post of the electoral body.

The head of the electoral body pointed out that the total number of participants is similar to the historical figure registered in previous electoral processes.

As scheduled, the announcement was made after the polls closed at 5:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT).

The president of the CNE said that to speed up the process, the counting would be done in two groups, the first with the ballots for mayors and prefects, and the second with the votes for the referendum and then for the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council.

He indicated that at approximately 19:00 (24:00 GMT), the sharing of the results would begin, "depending on the number of candidates that the mayoral race has," and half an hour later, the flow regarding the vote of the referendum is expected to begin.

CNE vice-president Enrique Pita admitted that there was an interruption in the remote voting of Ecuadorians living abroad, "which was corrected in a few minutes."

In total, 74 percent of the 97,000 voters in 52 zones abroad could vote by computerized means.

The CNE advisor, Josè Cabrera, pointed out that the audit could be followed through the website and a digital application for smartphones.

He pointed out that once the votes were received, an electoral processing center was installed in the 24 provinces of Ecuador and a special board abroad.