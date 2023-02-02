Ecuador: Two Million Birds To Be Immunized Against Avian Flu

The poultry vaccination campaign will begin in the next two months in the first phase.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) of Ecuador reported on Thursday that two million birds will be immunized against avian flu in the provinces of Cotopaxi, Tungurahua and Pichincha.

The poultry vaccination campaign will begin in the next two months in a first phase, said the head of MAG, Bernardo Manzano, who added that four million doses will be imported through the Macuna-Avimex consortium, comprising companies from Ecuador and Mexico.

According to Manzano, initially birds from farms in Cotopaxi, Tungurahua and Pichincha, where avian influence has been reported, will be vaccinated with a complete three-dose schedule.

The director of the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency Patricio Almeida said that the injectable is biologically safe and does not constitute a risk for humans. "It decreases the mortality rate from 80 to 40%, however, it does not prevent contagion to other farms."

The Technical Subcommittee of the National Poultry Commission recommended the use of the inactivated recombinant vaccine. This vaccine has been previously used in countries such as Mexico.

Avian influenza has been present in the South American country since the end of last November. Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile have reported cases and also Canada and the U.S. have informed of the virus' presence.