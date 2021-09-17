Ecuador: Rafael Correa's Political Party Changes Its Name

“Our name, symbols, and organic statues finally came into force. We shall overcome,” the Citizen Revolution President Marcela Aguiñaga twitted.

On Friday, the Ecuadorean National Electoral Council (CNE) approved the request to change the name of former President Rafael Correa's party from "Social Commitment Force" to "Citizen Revolution."

This resolution was based on Article 318 of the Democracy Code, which states that any changes made by political organizations to the documents submitted for their registration will require the CNE approval.

On Aug. 28, trough a national assembly, Correa’s party appointed a new directive, reformed its organic statute, and changed its name and colors. Subsequently, it organization presented its new leaders to the CNE, which approved them on Sept. 10.

After reviewing the report presented by the National Technical Coordination of Political Participation and the National Directorate of Political Organizations, the CNE ruled that the party had met the standards required for changing its name.

"We will oppose you democratically [when it comes to policies that hurt our people], never seeking to destabilize."



The leader of the Citizen's Revolution, @MashiRafael, says the left will work alongside the incoming government to help pull Ecuador out of the current crisis. pic.twitter.com/nhhDqFX6M4 — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) April 18, 2021

This achievement comes after four years of formalities for recognizing the political movement of Correa, who governed for a decade with Alianza Pais (AP), a party he left after distancing himself from the former President Lenin Moreno. In 2018, the CNE denied the registration of Correa’s party as “Citizen Revolution", arguing that this name was part of a political ad. “Our name, symbols, and organic statues finally came into force. It is a new time for our political movement. We shall overcome,” the Citizen Revolution President Marcela Aguiñaga twitted.