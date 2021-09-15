Ecuadorian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Resigns

Tanlly Vera's resignation is the fourth received by President Guillermo Lasso, amid discontent among Ecuadorians for his economic measures.

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Ecuador, Tanlly Vera, presented this Wednesday a letter of resignation to the Executive of Guillermo Lasso's position since May 24, amid protests of farmers for low prices in producers.

"These months at the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock have allowed me to reach the rural areas and be in permanent contact with our farmers and ranchers, of them I always highlight their praiseworthy work. The openness to dialogue allowed us to reach consensus on aspects of transcendental importance for the transformation of the agricultural sector," said Vera in the letter published on her official Twitter account.

The then minister said that her lines of action were in accordance with the Government's Development Plan, "I have fulfilled one of my greatest purposes, to serve the country from this important State Portfolio," she added.

However, Vera was unable to reach an agreement with Ecuadorian rice growers regarding the price of rice, which the Government fixed between US$ 30 and 32 for a 200-pound sack instead of the 35 promised by Lasso during his electoral campaign.

Such non-compliance by the Cabinet has generated protests and road closures in the provinces of Guayas (west), Los Ríos (west), and El Oro (west), called by rice and banana producers' organizations, essentially.

For its part, the Government thanked Vera for his valuable services and for leading with responsibility and dedication this portfolio.

Vera's resignation is added to Mae Montaño, head of the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES); Vicente Taiano Álvarez, governor of Guayas; and Jorge Madera, president of the Board of Directors of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS).

This is generated amid protests by educators, students, and transporters, demanding the repeal of the decree on fuels, left by his predecessor, Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), and which after establishing a fluctuation band for the price of fuel, has led to an increasing rise in these.