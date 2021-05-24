Guillermo Lasso Swears in as Ecuador's 47th President

Today, he is expected to sign some executive orders and preside over a Security Council meeting.

On Monday, the Ecuadorian Parliament was the venue for the inauguration ceremony of Guillermo Lasso as the 47th president of this Andean country.

Among the leaders who attended the ceremony were Spain's King Felipe VI, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, the Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader, and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

The event was also witnessed by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and delegations from the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the Andean Community, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Early in the morning, Lasso, who replaces Lenin Moreno, attended a thanksgiving liturgy at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Quito.

After receiving the presidential standards, Lasso will sign the first executive orders, one of which is related to the Ethics Code. Besides offering a reception at the San Francisco Convent, he will preside over a Security Council.

Analysts estimate that the new Ecuadorian government must focus on the COVID-19 vaccination, public spending, and economic productivity as they are the country's current pressing situations.

In the last year, unemployment in this Andean country rose from 4.6 percent to 5.5 percent, while income poverty increased from 25 percent to 32 percent.