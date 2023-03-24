Ecuador: Leptospirosis Health Emergency In Durán

So far, the Ecuadorian canton has registered 51 cases of the disease.

The canton of Durán, Guayas province, declared this Friday a sanitary emergency due to the increase in leptospirosis infections.

So far 51 cases of the disease have been registered, according to the Ministry of Public Health, therefore the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) declared the sanitary emergency effective for 30 days.

Mayor Dalton Narvaez said that pest control, vector control, and fumigation campaigns will be redoubled to prevent the spread of leptospirosis, as well as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

The second most populated canton in the province of Guayas reports problems in access to drinking water, lack of organization in garbage collection, and rat infestations.

El alcalde de Durán, Dalton Narváez, junto a otras autoridades calificaron de "cifra alarmante" los 51 casos de leptospirosis detectados y declararon emergencia sanitaria por 30 días. pic.twitter.com/G6JVLb1BwY — Última Hora Ecuador (@ultimahora_ecua) March 24, 2023

Durán's mayor, Dalton Narváez, together with other authorities described as "alarming" the 51 cases of leptospirosis detected and declared a sanitary emergency for 30 days.

In this regard, the citizens of the canton were urged to collaborate in actions to prevent flooding, respect the garbage collection schedules, and avoid throwing waste into the drains.

According to the undersecretary of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Health Ministry, Francisco Perez, Guayas is the canton with the highest number of leptospirosis cases.

On March 12, Ecuador registered the first death from the disease, according to reports. Leptospirosis is caused by a bacterium called leptospira. It reaches people through exposure to the urine or body fluids of infected animals.