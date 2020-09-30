Ecuador: Indigenous Peoples Harassed When Filing Complaint

Indigenous people ask to investigate why a subnational court has not yet delivered the sentence by which the claim for environmental damage was dismissed.

The Union of Natives of the Ecuadorian Amazon (FCUNAE) rejected on Tuesday the temporary detention of some of its leaders who traveled to Quito city to file a complaint with the Judicial Council for the damage caused by an oil spill that occurred in April.

The FCUNAE president Carlos Jipa explained that the police tried to prevent the indigenous leaders from arriving in Quito by intercepting the bus in which they were traveling.

After the intervention of their lawyers, however, the Indigenous people finally arrived in the country's capital, delivered their complaint, and made a small protest.

The indigenous people ask to investigate why a court in the Orellana province has not yet delivered the sentence by which the claim for environmental damage was dismissed.

Stand with the Indigenous movement in calling for immediate action to shut off the hazardous oil pipelines in #Ecuador and suspend extraction across the #Amazon until safety is restored and justice is served. https://t.co/exEBSMuLdw https://t.co/IfkcMasz5d — Andrea Sreiber (@Suomigirl987) September 28, 2020

On September 1, provincial judge Jaime Oña denied a request for protection presented by the Indigenous organizations after the oil spill caused by the rupture of two pipelines.

The contamination of several rivers in the Amazon region affected at least 27,000 people who are fighting against the lack of public services and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those affected demand that the authorities order environmental reparation actions to the public company that operates the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and to the private company that controls the Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (OCP).