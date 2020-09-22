Ecuador: Electoral Authority Could Reject Leftist Binomial

The Andres Arauz-Carlos Rabascall binomial has over 43 percent of support among voters.

The Democratic Center (CD) party's binomial led by Andres Arauz could be banned from running in Ecuador's next elections due to the National Electoral Council (CNE) decision to cancel Rafael Correa's candidacy as vice president.

"The disqualification of the entire binomial is among the alternatives we have. We haven't ruled out that decision yet," CNE President Diana Atamaint said.

The CNE rejected Correa's pre-candidacy arguing that he did not deliver the acceptance to his nomination personally. However, the former President, who has been in Belgium since 2017, was forbidden to hand it over to Ecuador's embassy in Brussels.

If Correa had traveled to his homeland to accept the vice presidential candidacy, he could have been imprisoned due to his alleged connection to a corruption case.

#Ecuador | The former agent of the Police Raul Chicaiza stated that President Lenin Moreno’s administration tried to extort him to implicate ex-President Rafael Correa in the alleged kidnapping of the right-wing politician Fernando Balda.https://t.co/klMR0Mqwgq — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 1, 2020