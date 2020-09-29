Ecuador Wastes Over 900,000 Food Tons Annually, WWF Warns

About a third of processed food around the world goes to waste as millions of people suffer from hunger and poverty.

The World Wildlife Fund(WWF) Director to Ecuador Tarsicio Granizo warned that about 939.000 tons of food go to waste in this Andean country every year.

"The waste of food implies that we are producing more than we can consume, which has a direct impact on deforestation rates," Granizo said.

Ecuador has one of the highest rates of food waste, which represents an economic loss of US$334 million annually, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Granizo also stressed that it is paramount to change consumption habits to prevent unnecessary nourishment loss, particularly alleviate the pandemic-induced economic harm.

To tackle food waste in Ecuador, the WWF collaborates with the San Francisco University (USFQ) and food companies to develop the "No Waste Ecuador" project, which is intended to assess the loss of bio-materials during food processing and production.

"The circular economy's potential in the food sector is enormous when organic waste still represents 57 percent of all waste in the country," the USFQ said during the "Food Loss and Waste Awareness" International Day.

