Ecuador: Former President Bucaram's Son Held in Prison

Jacobo Bucaram is under investigation on charges of organized crime along with his father, Abdala Bucaram.

Former president of Ecuador Abdala Bucaram's son entered the Latacunga Social Rehabilitation Center in Cotopaxi at 00:25 in the morning this Sunday, after being arrested on charges of organized crime.

The Attorney General's Office of Colombia linked Jacobo Bucaram Pulley to the process in which three agents of the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) and the former president of Ecuador are under investigation.

The hypothesis of the Prosecutor's Office is that they all joined to commit at least five crimes.

Bucaram along with other 14 people is also being investigated for the sale of medical materials to Ecuador's Institute of Social Security (IESS) amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

"Jacobo Bucaram, son of former President Abdala Bucaram, was expelled from Colombia."

They would have formed "a group structured to plan criminal activities between November 2019 and August 2020 in Quito and Guayaquil," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

In this process, Judge Ronald Guerrero of the Northern Criminal Judicial Unit of Guayaquil ordered Bucaram's imprisonment to the Social Rehabilitation Center in Latacunga, in Cotopaxi.

The Prosecutor's Office has 30 more days to investigate and gather elements that will be presented at the preparatory hearing for Bucaram's trial.

During the hearing, the Court will be decided whether Jacobo, his father, and three AMT agents will be called to trial for organized crime.