Ecuador: Lasso To Meet With President Duque In Colombia

His first trip as Ecuador's President will take place amid the escalation of tensions on the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Ecuador's President-elect Guillermo Lasso and his wife on Monday night will travel to Bogota to meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Lasso's first trip as president will take place one week after the runoff election results were released on April 11. On that day, Duque called the Ecuadorean politician to invite him to his country.

"We will continue to strengthen our commercial, security, and integration relations for the benefit of our countries," Duque tweeted.

According to Colombian analyst Ariel Avila, relations between Lasso and Duque could become closer during the 18 months the Colombian president has left in office.

#Ecuador | President-Elect Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday called on the international community to increase pressure on the Venezuelan government to guarantee "real democracy" in the country.https://t.co/V9ufk8Jky0 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 15, 2021

Last week, Lasso pledged to support Colombia in the "fight against violence and drug trafficking," and called on the international community to increase pressure on Venezuela. His visit will take place amid the escalation of tensions on the Colombia-Venezuela border, where Colombian paramilitary groups are trying to penetrate the neighboring country without Duque doing anything to stop them. The meeting between the two presidents will also be held amid the legal proceedings against former President Alvaro Uribe, who is accused of witness tampering and procedural fraud.