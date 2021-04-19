Ecuador: 11 Provinces In Health Emergency Due To COVID-19

Ecuador's Emergency Operations Committee (COE) President Juan Zapata Sunday informed that 11 out of 24 provinces are in a very critical situation due to the increase of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.
"Hospitals are on the verge of collapse due to the country's epidemiological situation," Zapata said and explained that the COE could ask outgoing President Lenin Moreno to declare a national state of emergency.
In the last 24 hours, Ecuador registered 2,389 new cases, bringing to 360,546 the number of nationwide infections since March 2020.
"It is essential to provide medical oxygen to hospitals and not wait for the situation to get out of control," Zapata said and called on people to stay at home and only go out in emergencies.
Pichincha is the country's most affected province with 125,728 accumulated cases. In second place is Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, a city where nearly 800 people died daily during the first two months of the pandemic.
Zapata said that any decision adopted by the COE will be announced in advance and asked citizens not to be misled by speculations on social networks.
"For the moment, total confinement will not be applied," Zapata said in response to public concern regarding a possible quarantine.