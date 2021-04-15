    • Live
News > Latin America

Almost 400 Patients Are Waiting For ICU Beds in Ecuador

  COVID-19 patient at an ICU room, Ecuador, April 15, 2021.

    COVID-19 patient at an ICU room, Ecuador, April 15, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @InfrmateEcuado1

Published 15 April 2021
Opinion

The increase in the number of hospitalizations has been sustained since March 25. In the last seven days, over 1,700 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization.

Ecuador's National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) President Juan Zapata on Wednesday reported that his country's intensive care units (ICU) exceeded their capacity to receive COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 395 people are waiting for a bed in the ICUs. Of those, 102 citizens are in Quito and 80 in Guayaquil.

The increase in the number of hospitalizations has been sustained since March 25. In the last seven days, over 1,700 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization.

Zapata stated that many hospitals are working at 150 percent of their planned capacity. This saturation was confirmed by doctors' unions, which alerted and requested support for the hospital system.

The COE hopes that the Constitutional Court will allow it to establish new states of emergency focused on the 11 provinces most affected by the pandemic.

In the last week, the excess mortality rate in Quito increased from 66 percent to 88 percent.

As of Thursday morning, Ecuador had reported 350,539 COVID-19 cases and 17,400 related deaths.

by teleSUR/ JF
