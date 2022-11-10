Ecuador Court Annuls Sentence for Corruption Against Former VP

"The State was never harmed with that contract, so I am calm; I was expecting this," Wilson Pastor, former Minister of Hydrocarbons, one of the defendants, told the press.
According to what was reported, there was a violation of the due process and the defense of the defendants, which is why it was annulled.
The Attorney General's Office estimated damage to the State of US$ 28.4 million, a thesis rejected by the Court of Appeals.
Currently, Glas has two final sentences corresponding to six and eight years in prison, the first for a case of illicit association and the second for aggravated bribery.
With the unanimous decision announced by the Court of Appeals, the former Ecuadorian vice-president will be able to request the unification of sentences and thus access to pre-release, since previously it was not feasible because the Singue case was pending.