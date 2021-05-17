Ecuador: Moreno Not To Return To Politics After Leaving Office

His neoliberal policies and mismanagement of the pandemic have led the country into an unprecedented crisis.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno on Sunday affirmed he will never return to politics once he leaves the presidency on May 24.

"My days in politics are over. I will only resume talks to motivate the new government not to withdraw former presidents' lifetime pensions," Moreno said eight days before banker Guillermo Lasso replaces him as president.

"I will look for a way to live if Lasso withdraws the pension, which would be a reward for the corrupt and a condemnation for those who have not stolen in their years in office and are too old to get a new job," he said.

Moreno made a balance of his administration in a televised interview. "The problems in Ecuador did not arise during my government, but I inherited them from former President Rafael Correa," he claimed.

#Ecuador The victory of the banker Guillermo Lasso in the second round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, April 11, marks an aggravation of the neoliberal politics that have previously been enforced during the mandate of the traitor Lenin Moreno. pic.twitter.com/HRNpBJlPYD — MV English (@MV_Eng) April 24, 2021