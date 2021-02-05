Ecuador Elections: Leaders Ask for Transparency and Respect

Members of the group Espacio Futuro, promoted by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag) urged international organizations and observers to oversee the process and respecting the will of the people.

International leaders and politicians have asked Ecuadorean authorities to guarantee transparent elections on February 7.

Members of the group Espacio Futuro, promoted by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag), urged international organizations and observers to oversee the process and respect the people's will.

���� @MariaNelaPradaT se suma a las voces del ESPACIO FUTURO que reclaman respeto a la democracia en las elecciones de Ecuador pic.twitter.com/O8SDPuP8Gi — CELAG (@CELAGeopolitica) February 5, 2021

"@MariaNelaPradaT joins the voices of ESPACIO FUTURO calling for

respect for democracy in Ecuador's elections."

Chilean presidential pre-candidate Daniel Jadue called on all the participants in the process to wait until the votes are entirely counted to report on the results. Also, Jadue warned that the Organization of American States (OAS) "should behave accordingly to avoid what happened in Bolivia, so the OAS plays a role only in guaranteeing a democratic and transparent process."

Bolivian government Minister Marianela Prada warned of attacks on the constitutional order if the final results' information is reported ahead of time. "We asked international organizations to accompany the process and to guarantee that the will of the Ecuadorean people will be respected."

The former candidate for Mayor of Sao Paulo, Guillerme Boulous, remarked that "the Ecuadorean people's will has to be respected and guaranteed."