Ecuador: European Observer Expects Smooth Election Day

She considers that the quality of the democratic process should be guaranteed by each of the boards where citizens cast their vote.

European Left Party Vice-President Maite Mola believes that the problems between the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Electoral Disputes Tribunal (TCE) will not affect the transparency of the presidential elections to be held in Ecuador on February 7.

She considers that the quality of the democratic process should be guaranteed by both the boards where citizens cast their vote and 24 provincial boards that are in charge of scrutinizing the votes in their territories.

Mola indicated that the international observers will watch that the decision of the voters is respected. To perform this task, they start from the premise that proper procedures will be respected.

Besides visiting electoral precincts on Sunday, her delegation will observe how the entire electoral procedure and its computer system for vote counting work.

Leading candidate Andrés Arauz led a massive mobilization through the streets of Quito on Tuesday. With just 12 days to go before the elections, citizens came out in droves to show support for the only progressive option on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/MVwRwF0ZXj — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) January 27, 2021

Regarding the competition between 16 candidates for Ecuador's presidency, Mola commented that this number reflects the right of citizens to support various options especially when traditional politicians do not meet their expectations. "Democracy is like that," she recalled.

The observer also stressed the importance of citizens turning out to vote and indicated that COVID-19 should not be a pretext for not doing so.

"We have no problem getting out of the house to eat with friends," she pointed out.