Andres Arauz Thanks Ecuadoreans for Their Support

The Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz on Thursday closed his electoral campaign with an impressive rally that gathered thousands of citizens in the streets of Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

"Thank you, Ecuador! Thank you, Quito! Thanks to the Ecuadorean people who took to the streets," the leftist candidate tweeted.

"The victory will be resounding and it will be in a single round," he added.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to choose their next president from among 16 candidates. Citizens will also choose 137 lawmakers for the National Assembly and five lawmakers for the Andean Parliament.

Andrés Arauz presidential candidate in the #Elecciones2021 of Ecuador, closes the campaign with a massive act in which the People demonstrated their support to win in the first round to remove Lenincuente the great thief who punished and let the People die for #COVID19 https://t.co/d7XyUdFD5s — ������������������ ������������ �� �� (@anonbarbby) February 5, 2021

To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain either over 50 percent of the votes or 40 percent of the votes and a difference of 10 percentage points with respect to the second-place candidate.

If no candidate obtains those percentages, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will compete in a run-off election on April 11.

According to polls published last week, Arauz, a 35-year-old economist, leads the polls followed by the right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso.