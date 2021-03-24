Ecuador: Arauz Leads The Polls Ahead of Runoff Vote on April 11

The survey was conducted a month after the first round of elections in February.

The candidate of Union for Hope (UNES), Andres Arauz, leads the voting intention with 43.15 percent against 23.75 percent of Guillermo Lasso, candidate for the Creating Opportunities Movement (CREO-PSC), according to a study conducted by the pollster Perfiles de Opinión.

The post-electoral survey focused on the citizens' decision for the ballot on April 11, evaluated 4,056 people in the provinces of Pichincha, Guayas, Manabí, Azuay, Los Ríos, Tungurahua, part of the Serra region, Coast and Amazon.

The subjects' age range was from 18 to 65 years old, and they are indistinctly men and women who voted on February 7. The poll reported a +-1.5 margin of error and was applied between February 20 and 24, 2021.

In addition to the percentage that would vote for Arauz (43.5) and Lasso (23.75), 25.74 percent of voters chose to annul their decision, and 7.37 percent left their answers blank.



With less than 3 weeks to go before Ecuadorians head back to the polls, a new opinion poll by economist @omarmaluk shows leftist Andrés Arauz remains in the lead, holding an 11 point advantage over banker Guillermo Lasso. #Elecciones2021Ec pic.twitter.com/IrzVvmnYGu — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) March 22, 2021

In the province of Pichincha, 32.63 percent preferred the CREO candidate, while 28.51 would choose the UNES candidate. Guayas would have 53.80 percent for Arauz in the second round, against 18.34 for Lasso.

The young economist has more voters in Azuay (39.77 percent), Los Ríos (60.54 percent), and Manabí (57.79 percent), while businessman Lasso has 23 percent in Azuay, 23.47 percent in Los Ríos, and 15.82 percent in Manabí.

On the other hand, in terms of credibility, the citizens surveyed give 45.95 percent to the leftist leader Arauz, against 23.93 percent for Lasso.