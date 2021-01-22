Andres Arauz Favorite to Become Ecuador's Next President

Twenty-three percent of the people surveyed assured Union for Hope (UNES) leftist candidate will win the upcoming elections.

Ecuador's Comunicaliza polling company Friday released the results of a survey showing that the Leftist candidate Andres Arauz is the favorite to win the upcoming February 7 election.

According to the poll, 49.4 percent of Ecuadorian voters have already decided their intention to vote. Twenty-three percent of them assured they will choose the Union for Hope (UNES) candidate.

The Creo - Social Christian Party Alliance candidate Guillermo Lasso received 11.7 percent of the votes. He is followed by Pachakutik Party candidate Yaku Perez, who got 12.1 percent.

This week, former President Rafael Correa reaffirmed his confidence in the victory of the Arauz-Carlos Rabascall binomial. "All the polls place us in the first place, and many of them assure we will win in a single round," he said.