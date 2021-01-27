Ecuador: Arauz Leads Majority of Polls for February 7 Elections

Of the 11 polls conducted so far in January, ten give first place to UNES's presidential candidate.

The leftist candidate of the political alliance Union for Hope (UNES), Andres Arauz, leads the voting intention for the elections to the Presidency of Ecuador, scheduled for this February 7, according to a survey conducted by the well-known Ecuadorean analyst Omar Maluk.

According to the study, whose results were released on Wednesday, Arauz maintains the lead with 39.2 percent of valid votes, while in second and third place are the representatives of the CREO-PSC alliance, Guillermo Lasso (21.8 percent), and the candidate of the Pachakutik movement, Yaku Perez (14.4 percent) respectively.

With just 11 days to the general elections of that South American nation, Arauz "would be on the verge of winning in the first round and with a wide majority," Maluk valued in declarations to a local television station.

The expert added that the provinces of Manabí, Esmeraldas, and Los Ríos are the strongest for the followers of former president Rafael Correa, who also enjoys broad support in the most depressed areas of the province of Guayas.

Through the social network Twitter, Maluk showed comparative results of the 11 polls conducted so far in January, of which ten place Arauz in the first place.

Only the pollster CEDATOS places Guillermo Lasso in first place with 24 percent of voting intentions. The rest of the polls place him below 30 percent.

Polls point, however, that neither (Arauz and Lasso) will win with sufficient margin, so a second round will have to be held in April.

To avoid going to a second round on April 11, one of the two candidates has to reach at least 40% and, at the same time, have a difference of 10% with the second. None of the other 16 candidates, according to the last polls of January by Cedatos, Market, and Pulso Ciudadano, is even close.