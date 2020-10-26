EU and French MPs Denounce Killing of Colombia Humana Figures

The Colombia Humana party was created in 2018 as a progressive political alternative to the country's entrenched ruling elite.

In an open letter published on October 21, members of the European Union (EU) and the French parliament backed their support for the 2016 peace accords and denounced the rise of political violence in Colombia.

On Oct. 20, Colombia Humana’s campaign manager in the Cauca department, Gustavo Herrera, was assassinated. This came a day after another member of this party, Eduardo Alarcon Cordoba, was also murdered in the Southwestern department of Huila.

The Colombia Humana party was formed in 2018 as a progressive political alternative to the country's entrenched ruling elite. It's main political figure, Gustavo Petro, finished second in the 2018 presidential election, winning over 8 million votes.

The newly constituted political party has been particularly targeted by right-wing paramilitary groups, with at least 10 of its members assassinated in the last 2 years.

#Colombia | Hundreds of former FARC guerrillas marched to protest against the targeted killing of 234 of their fellow FARC party members since the signing of the peace agreement.https://t.co/7m5ZeSn6mE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 23, 2020