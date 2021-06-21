Haiti's Ex-President Aristide To Get COVID-19 Treatment in Cuba

The Haitian immigration services issued a one-year diplomatic passport to Aristide to allow him to travel abroad.

Haiti's Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide will travel to Cuba to receive COVID-19 treatment.

On Sunday, outlet Le Nouvelliste reported that Haiti's immigration services, at the request of President Jovenel Moise, issued a one-year diplomatic passport to Aristide to allow him to travel abroad.

Cuban authorities agreed to receive him and already informed Haitian officials that they are following up on the procedures.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph held that this is a humanitarian issue. “Therefore, there is no reason to play politics”, he stressed. However, it is up to Aristide's relatives and doctors to ultimately decide on his transfer from him to Cuba for medical reasons.

In 1990, Haiti held its first democratic elections since the rise of the Duvaliers. The front runner, Jean Bertrand Aristide, a liberation theologist and priest was the front runner, competing against a slew of foreign backed politicians.

After decades of the dictatorship controlled by Francois Duvalier and his son Jean-Claude, the Salesian priest Aristide participated in the first democratic elections held in 1987. Due to political violence, however, he could not reach the presidency until 1991. In September 1991, a military coup removed him from power and drove him into exile. Thanks to Haitian protests and international pressure, Aristide returned to his country in 1994 to occupy the presidency. For the last 17 years, this liberation theologian remained out of political activity. His Lavalas Political Organization (OPL), however, continues to be a force with weight on the Haitian left.