EU Commission Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Adolescents

Today, the European Commission approved the use of the German-American company Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 in adolescents under 16 years old.

Member States will now be able to extend their immunization campaigns for people aged 12 to 15, said European Health Commissioner Stella Kiyriakides on her Twitter account.

THUS, the EU followed the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which made the decision last Friday.

The immunizer, with messenger RNA technology, thus became the first preparation against Covid-19 approved in the bloc for children under 16.

The vaccine is tolerated' by young people, with "no major problems" detected in terms of side effects, the European regulator explained at the time.

The EMA's decision was made Friday at an extraordinary meeting of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which concluded that the immunogen is safe and effective in adolescents.

Pfizer-BioNTech tested in Phase III clinical trials its formulation against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in 2,260 adolescents and assured that its effectiveness was 100 percent, accompanied by a solid immunological response.

Since December last year, the preparation, which has been approved for use in adults last year, will be administered in two doses three weeks apart.