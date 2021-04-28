Brazil To Receive 1 Million Pfizer Vaccines

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, less than 3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. However, the experts highlight that such a vaccine shortage at a critical moment was caused by poor planning.

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga reported that 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in the country. This, amid a slow vaccination rollout as cases spike and new COVID-19 variants, is identified in the country.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, less than 3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. However, the experts highlight that such a vaccine shortage at a critical moment was caused by poor planning.

Siguen suspendiéndose las aplicaciones de vacunas contra el coronavirus por falta de stock. Esta vez es la ciudad de Manaus, en el estado del Amazonas, la que debe detener la inmunización de la 1era dosis por pedido del Min. de Salud. Manaus registra 8.725 fallecidos por Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/npKsffjlig — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) April 28, 2021

"Coronavirus vaccine applications continue to be suspended due to lack of stock. This time it is the city of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, which has to stop the immunization of the 1st dose at the request of the Ministry of Health. Manaus registers 8,725 deaths due to Covid-19."

The Health Minister acknowledged over the weekend that "30 percent fewer vaccines had been received between January and April than expected." Instead of purchasing vaccines from a range of suppliers, the authorities signed up for AstraZeneca shots.

In the aftermath of a production slowdown, Brazil turned to China's CoronaVac for a backup and later to Pfizer, at a moment when the hoard of COVID-19 vaccines is hitting hard on international distribution. It is estimated that less than 7 percent of eligible Brazilians have received at least one jab since January.